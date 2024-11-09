DUBLIN: New Zealand ended Ireland's 19-match winning streak at Lansdowne Road, running out deserved 23-13 victors over the world ranked number one side in a scrappy encounter on Friday.

Man of the match Damian McKenzie scored 18 of the All Blacks points - with Will Jordan maintaining his record of scoring a try every time he has played Ireland.

"It was extremely tough, the Irish are a great side. I'm proud of the boys' efforts," McKenzie told TNT Sports.

"It's never easy to win here in Dublin so we're really happy."

The Irish will have to up their game as they regroup to host Argentina next Friday while the All Blacks play France.

"We've had a very good 10 days away, it's not an excuse," Ireland captain Caelan Doris told RTE. "We just need to be better."

The evening started well for the hosts, Jack Crowley putting them ahead in the eighth minute with a penalty.

However, McKenzie - starting instead of Beauden Barrett who failed a Head Injury Assessment in last Saturday's win over England - soon levelled.

The edge between the sides because of a tetchy end to their Rugby World Cup quarter-final last year boiled over as Joe McCarthy eye-balled All Blacks captain Scott Barrett, resulting in several Kiwis surrounding him.

McCarthy going head to head with Barrett brought Irish actor Paul Mescal - in town for the premiere of his latest film Gladiator II - to his feet, punching the air in delight.

The All Blacks settled and put together some neat passing, only great tackles by Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park preventing tries.

Yet after over 10 minutes of constant pressure the All Blacks only came away with a penalty - converted by McKenzie.

Both sides were making elementary errors, McCarthy at fault for a lost Irish line-out handing the All Blacks more possession.

This led to an Irish infringement and McKenzie accepted the opportunity to strike another penalty for 9-3.

However, the battered Irish trooped off at half-time only 9-6 down.

Crowley converted a penalty after Jordie Barrett was penalised - and sin-binned - for a high tackle on his soon to be Leinster teammate Garry Ringrose.

'Bete noire'

The Irish began the second-half with more fire, dragging former All Blacks captain Sam Cane back over his line for a five metre scrum.

They made it count as Josh van der Flier went over for a try and at last brought the home crowd to their feet.

Crowley converted for 13-9.

McKenzie reduced the deficit with a long range penalty, all the more admirable as the ball fell off its tee and he had to put it back with the clock ticking down.

Irish Head coach Andy Farrell rang the changes shortly before the hour, making four changes including Ciaran Frawley for Crowley.

One of the replacements, prop Tom O'Toole, lasted just minutes before he was led off after taking a hit to the head in a collision with Wallace Sititi.

The braided Finlay Bealham, who had just about regained his breath, had to trundle on again.

Bealham was shaking his head in bemusement seconds later as he was penalised. McKenzie punished him by slotting over the penalty for 15-13.

McKenzie added another three points when Iain Henderson was punished for not releasing in the tackle.

The Irish were flagging. Their bete noire Jordan went over in the corner for his fifth try in five Ireland Tests.

McKenzie failed to land the conversion but the visitors had a 10 point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

"Our discipline was definitely a big factor," said Doris. "The first half, we gave them territory, points. We felt it might swing in the second half, it was definitely a factor."

The Irish pressed but the outstanding Ardie Savea forced a turnover prompting huge celebrations as the All Blacks became the first visitors to win at Lansdowne Road since France in 2021

"We were able to build pressure through our kicking game," said Mackenzie.