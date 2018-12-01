After two events of the 2018-19 calendar that doubles up as an Olympic qualifier, New Zealand sit pretty at the top with crowns in Glendale and Dubai to earn a maximum of 40 points. The third round of the series will be in Sydney followed by stops in Kitakyushu, Japan and Langford, Canada and the last round in Paris from June 7-9. This year’s schedule also doubles up as an Olympic qualifier for Tokyo 2020.