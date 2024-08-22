Wellington: All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said Thursday that assistant coach Leon MacDonald has left his staff on the eve of their Rugby Championship Tests in South Africa due to a clash of coaching styles.

Robertson and MacDonald mutually agreed to part ways after discussions about their working approach, New Zealand Rugby said.

“Leon and I have been having some honest conversations with each other for a little while now. As coaches, we have differing views and both agreed it wasn’t working,” Robertson said in a statement.

MacDonald leaves the All Blacks as they prepare to fly to South Africa for Tests against the world champions in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.

“Leon and I both care deeply about the All Blacks and we believe we’ve made a decision that’s best for this team,” Robertson added.

“There’s a huge amount of respect and appreciation for Leon in the group and the work he’s put in to get us to this point in our journey.

“As a team we have acknowledged that contribution and our focus now needs to be on South Africa, it’s going to be two tough Test matches over there.”

Erratic results

MacDonald’s duties will be taken over by assistant coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison, New Zealand Rugby said.

MacDonald left after just five games under Robertson, who took charge of the All Blacks this year following erratic results under predecessor Ian Foster.

New Zealand’s tour of South Africa will be the first time the teams have met since the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in last year’s World Cup final, Foster’s final game in charge.

Defending champions New Zealand are second in The Rugby Championship table behind South Africa.