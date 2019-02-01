Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw and his England counterpart at full-back Elliot Daly enter the match with question marks over them. For 25-year-old Henshaw, he will he playing in a position in which he has not featured regularly since his days at Connacht, having become a formidable centre for Leinster and his country. Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has few doubts he will shine saying if he asked him to play No 8 he would look bemused but go and do it. “You know he (Henshaw) is a solutions man he is not a problems man,” said Schmidt. For Daly, who is more accustomed to playing wing or centre, there are question marks over his perceived weakness under the high ball with the likes of Sexton expected to test him mercilessly. “Maybe there’s a bit of inexperience from Robbie and Elliot that may cause a bit of angst but from what I’ve seen of Elliot playing 15 I think he’s got great skills to play there,” said Schmidt.