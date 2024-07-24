Paris: Iconic French rugby star Antoine Dupont kicks off Olympic action at the Paris Games on Wednesday in a move that could not have been better scripted.

Rugby sevens will be held from July 24-30, with three days apiece for the men and women’s tournaments at the Stade de France.

Dupont, the captain of Toulouse and France in the 15-a-side format, has become one of the faces of the Games after his successful switch to the abbreviated game.

His absence from last season’s Six Nations did not sit right with many France fans, still in shock at the team’s quarter-final exit from the Rugby World Cup on French soil.

But for all the criticism, his absence, and Olympic presence, has been two years in the making.

World Rugby boss Alan Gilpin said the inclusion of Dupont in the Olympics was essential to keep growing the sport.

“The Dupont impact is incredible,” Gilpin said. “It’s provided a profile that we need to keep building.”

Dupont’s impact as a player in sevens has been striking.

The combative scrum-half helped France to a first tournament win on the sevens series in 19 years, before helping the team to victory in the season-ending championship finale in Madrid.

“For any sports fan, the Olympics are still mythical, the Holy Grail of sport ... and to be in with a chance of winning an Olympic medal is a highly motivating challenge,” Dupont said.

Fiji, kings of sevens

While Dupont might grab the headlines, it is Fiji who are the undisputed kings of Olympic sevens.

The Fijians come into the tournament as double defending champions after striking golds in Rio in 2016 and the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Fiji, drawn in Pool C alongside France, Uruguay and the United States, have a new coach in former player Osea Kolinisau — skipper of the team that won in Rio.

“Our biggest rivals, we talked about this in training, is ourselves,” said Kolinisau, who replaced Englishman Ben Gollings as coach in March.

“When we get it right (mentally) people will be catching shadows on the ground.”

Gollings was sacked after a poor run of results, and under Kolinisau the team has failed to get to the semi-finals in either of the last two series events.

But captain Jerry Tuwai, a two-time gold medallist, said that “a lot of things have changed since Osea came back”, with the team focused on defending their Olympic “legacy”.

“How we play the game is one thing. Our style of play has been opened up and our teamwork and communication. And our decision-making, that is another thing that has been opened up, too.”

At the sevens series Grand Final in Madrid won by France, Fiji reeled off victories over Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand in the style Kolinisau wanted.

“I was asked before, ‘What would success look like to you?’ and I said, ‘I just wanted the boys to play the Fijian way and play together as a team’,” he said.

Argentina were the surprise package of the regular season, topping the standings thanks to three wins in the first four tournaments.

Los Pumas are drawn in Pool B alongside Australia, Samoa and Kenya.

Pool A features Rio 2016 silver medallists New Zealand, world number two-ranked side Ireland, South Africa and Japan.

There is no British men’s team after South Africa sealed the final spot through a repechage tournament in Monaco.

Pool A: Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa

Pool B: Argentina, Australia, Kenya, Samoa