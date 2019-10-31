England rugby player Billy Vunipola during training. Image Credit: AFP

Tokyo: Eddie Jones’ stated aim when he took charge of England in 2015 was to make the team the best in the world.

It’s taken almost four years, and he’s just about got them there. The English are No. 1 in the rugby world rankings, for the first time in 15 years.

Now it’s time to validate it in a World Cup final.

“We’ve spent four years getting ready for this occasion,” Jones said Thursday, after naming an unchanged starting team to play South Africa in Saturday’s title match in Yokohama. “That’s why the players can be relaxed, that’s why I can be relaxed. Because we know we’ve done the work. But we are not relaxed about knowing what’s in front of us.”

Jones said his players were “a bit anxious, a bit nervous but also very excited” by the prospect of winning the World Cup for the second time, after 2003. England beat an Australian team coached by Jones in extra-time to win that title.

He urged this England team to “play with no fear” in the biggest games of their lives.

“It’s a great lesson for this week, that we have to go out there and make the game, take the game to South Africa,” Jones said. “We can’t afford to expect South Africa to give us the game. Our whole mindset this week about is taking the game to South Africa, playing with no fear, where can we take our game to? What level can we take our game to?”