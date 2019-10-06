Tokyo: Canada have made six changes to their starting line-up for the Pool B game against South Africa but kept experienced winger DTH van der Merwe to play his first Test against his country of birth.

Van der Merwe will set a Canadian record of 15 Rugby World Cup appearances and is bidding to join Brian Lima, Brian O’Driscoll, Gareth Thomas and Adam Ashley-Cooper as the only players to score a try at four World Cups.

In the changes following a 63-0 loss to New Zealand, Canada brought in a new front row of Hubert Buydens, Andrew Quattrin and Jake Ilnicki. Lock Kyle Baille makes his first World Cup appearance.

Coach Kingsley Jones also drafted in scrum-half Phil Mack and fullback Andrew Coe.