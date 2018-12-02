But with injuries to some of his key players, Laidlaw’s focus is now to assemble a squad in time for the Cape Town Sevens to be held on December 8-9. “The first thing before us is to see how many players we can get back on their feet in the next 48 hours. We have to recover and find some players even if it means some of the younger ones just coming out of school back home. It all starts all over again and the main thing is we need to keep on with this consistency,” the coach remarked.