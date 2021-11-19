Rafa Cabrera Bello. Image Credit: European Tour Twitter

Today I shot another two under par 70 in round 2 of the DP World Tour Championship.

It was a different round to yesterday, as I had a slow start. A one-over par 37 for the front nine and I came back to parity on hole 10.

Another dropped shot on the par 3, 13th hole and three birdies on my last 5 holes saw a strong finish and leaves me in a positive mood for tomorrow’s ‘moving day.’ After 36 holes I stand in tied 20th place for the tournament at four-under par.

My projected Race to Dubai finish has slipped down the table by five places to 36th.

That move has surprised me and just shows you the number of points available on the Race to Dubai this week. Collin Morikawa looks like the favourite to win the 2021 Race to Dubai title. What an exceptional golfer he is with two majors in his trophy cabinet at home at just 24 years of age.

So I am six shots back on the leaders with two rounds to go. I am paired with Grant Forrest of Scotland in round 3 at 11.05am.

Just a review of hole 18. Today the tee was moved back and it caused some damage to some of the players’ scorecards. It is probably best to play it as a three shotter from the back tees. I managed a par 5. In the full field of 52 players today, there were three double bogey 7s and seven 6s countered by just one eagle.

It is always a hole to treat with respect. Tomorrow, for the third round, they traditionally move the tee forward which makes it a real birdie chance. Fingers crossed I do not have to eat my words.

Finally, all the players are complimenting the quality of the greens on the Earth course.

Out of position

They are exceptional, and on the faster side of medium and with the humps and slopes on these undulating greens, you can easily be in trouble when you are out of position.

I am in fourth place in strokes gained on the putting greens at +1.84 and an average over the first two days of 28.5 putts. That is a statistic I love to read.

There were some good crowds making a lot of noise out today. Looking forward to getting all your support tomorrow for one of the home players.