Qatar Sports Minister and Asim Madibo visit Ismaël Koné after World Cup injury

Gesture of support follows World Cup challenge and serious leg injury
His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Sports and Youth, accompanied by Qatar national team midfielder Asim Madibo, visited injured Canadian international player Ismaël Koné in Vancouver to check on his health following the serious injury he sustained during the FIFA World Cup Qatar v. Canada match.
The visit came after Koné suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg during Qatar's Group B clash against host nation Canada on June 19. The injury occurred after a challenge from Madibo, who was shown a straight red card and later received a five-match suspension from FIFA's disciplinary committee for serious foul play.
The match ended in a 6-0 defeat for Qatar. Koné has since undergone surgery.
The incident occurred in the 51st minute of Canada's World Cup clash against Qatar in Vancouver.
Madibo lunged into a challenge from behind on Koné, and the consequences were immediately apparent to everyone in the stadium.
"We could all hear it. I knew right away," Canada head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters during his post-game press conference. "It was right in front of us, and everyone could hear the bone snap."
Marsch said the challenge occurred directly in front of Canada's bench, making the severity of the injury immediately apparent to players and staff.
The distressing moment left players from both teams shaken. While Koné received medical treatment on the pitch, Madibo was visibly emotional, breaking down in tears with his hands clasped behind his head as teammates gathered around to comfort him.
Koné later underwent successful surgery to repair fractures in his left leg and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.
Despite the difficult circumstances, both players demonstrated mutual respect and understanding in the aftermath of the incident.
Madibo was visibly emotional following the tackle, leaving the pitch in tears. According to Canada head coach Jesse Marsch, the Qatar midfielder personally visited Koné in the dressing room after the match to apologise before the injured player was taken to hospital.
Marsch acknowledged the remorse shown by Madibo, saying he did not believe the challenge was intended to cause such a severe injury.
Koné later expressed gratitude for the support he received from fans and the football community, thanking those who reached out with messages and prayers during his recovery.
The subsequent visit by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Madibo further reinforced those sentiments, offering a personal gesture of support during the Canadian player's rehabilitation.
Koné's injury has been one of the most significant setbacks of the tournament for Canada. The 24-year-old midfielder will miss the remainder of the World Cup, although medical assessments indicate he is expected to make a full recovery.
Madibo's suspension leaves Qatar without one of its key midfielders as the team continues its campaign. The disciplinary sanction also serves as a reminder of FIFA's commitment to player safety and accountability on the field.
Despite being sidelined, Koné has remained involved with the Canadian squad. He received a standing ovation from supporters when he appeared in a wheelchair ahead of Canada's final group-stage match against Switzerland at BC Place in Vancouver.
The visit by Qatar's sports minister and Madibo has been widely viewed as a strong example of sportsmanship transcending competition.
In an official Instagram post, the Qatar Football Association said the visit reflected "the spirit of sportsmanship and the strong relationships on and off the field," while wishing Koné a speedy recovery and return to football.
The image of Koné and Madibo embracing has resonated with fans, highlighting the human side of the sport.
While the incident itself was unfortunate, the response from both players, their teams and football officials has demonstrated how respect, empathy and compassion can prevail even in the aftermath of one of the game's most painful moments.