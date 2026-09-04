Photos: Ancient traditions and thrilling sports at Kyrgyzstan’s Nomad Games

The World Nomad Games have grown into an international celebration of nomadic heritage
Kyrgyzstan has showcased its rich nomadic heritage at the World Nomad Games, bringing centuries-old sporting traditions, culture and craftsmanship into the global spotlight.
The games feature athletes competing in traditional disciplines rooted in the lifestyles of Central Asia’s nomadic communities. Horse-based events, wrestling, archery and other indigenous competitions highlight skills passed down through generations.
Beyond the sporting action, the event offers a colourful celebration of Kyrgyz culture, with traditional clothing, crafts, music and customs forming an important part of the festivities.
The World Nomad Games have grown into an international celebration of nomadic heritage, connecting competitors and visitors through sport, history and tradition.
Photos: AP/AFP