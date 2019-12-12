Abel James clears 1.83m to finish third in high jump

Our Own High School athletes and coaches with their awards after the CBSE National Athletic Meet. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Our Own High School, Al Warqaa, claimed two bronze medals in the CBSE National Athletic Meet 2019 held at Raipur late last month.

Over 3,000 students from various schools in India and GCC countries took part in various age categories in the meet.

The 15-member Our Own High School contingent clinched the bronze in Under-19 high jump and U17 4x100m relay.

Abel James cleared a height of 1.83m to secure the bronze while the team comprising Asif Salim, Justin George, Faheem Ahmed and Adrian George finished third in the Under-17 4x100m relay with a time of 45.15 seconds. Manager Dany Rajan and coach Sumesh Ramdas accompanied the team during the six-day event.

Some of the other performances of note are:

The team of Ashish Krishna, Adrian George, Alan Vinu and Justin George finished sixth in the Under 17, 4x400m relay, while Mathew Varghese, Mohammad. Raihan, Rayhan Baig, Rishon Sunil claimed the fifth position in 4x100 metres relay in the U14 category.