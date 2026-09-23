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Opposition’s late check-in knocks India's eFootball team out of Asian Games 2026

Late arrival, harsh rules: India’s eFootball dream ends on goal difference

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Members of India's delegation wave their country's national flag during a parade at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026.
Members of India's delegation wave their country's national flag during a parade at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026.
AFP-MOHD RASFAN

Dubai: India’s eSports medal hopes at the 2026 Asian Games were ended by a bizarre turn of events after Mongolia failed to report on time for their eFootball Group F match on Tuesday.

Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo had started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uzbekistan in the three-team group. Uzbekistan then defeated Mongolia 2-0 across the mobile and console matches, securing a significant advantage on goal difference.

That left India needing a strong result against Mongolia, but the match never took place at the Aichi Sky Expo centre. Mongolia’s team leader arrived three minutes after the scheduled check-in time, resulting in a forfeit win for India with a 0-0 score.

“The Mongolian team leader arrived three minutes late than the check in time,” Patel said according to The Bridge.

“Due to this, we had a goal difference of 0 and Uzbekistan were able to top the group on goal difference,” he added.

India protested the decision and asked to play the match, but officials maintained that the rules required a forfeit. Sahoo said the team was also told it could pay $500 (Dh 1,836.2) for a judge panel review, but India decided against it.

The 0-0 result meant India could not advance as one of the best second-placed teams. Thailand and Saudi Arabia took those spots with goal differences of +3 and +2 respectively.

The exit is particularly disappointing for Patel, who is the reigning eFootball Asian champion.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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