The UAE’s Mohamed Al Hammadi has finished third in his 100m preliminary heat on Saturday morning, progressing to next round, which begins at 3pm (UAE time) on Saturday afternoon.
The 29-year-old clocked a time of 10.59s behind Barakat Al Harthi of Oman (10.27s) and Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald (10.30s) in Heat 2 to reach the next phase.
Among the favourites for the gold in the flagship track and field event are American Trayvon Bromell and Canada’s Andre De Grasse.
