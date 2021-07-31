The UAE’s Mohammed Al Hammadi has exited the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men's 100m after finishing his heat in eighth, with a time of 10.69s - meaning the last Emirati is out of this year's Games.
He had placed third in his 100m preliminary heat on Saturday morning, allowing him to progress to the next round, where he was up against the likes of gold medal favourite Andre De Grasse.
The 29-year-old Emirati's Round 1 time was slightly slower than his prelim, where he clocked 10.59s behind Barakat Al Harthi of Oman (10.27s) and Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald (10.30s) in Heat 2.
Among the favourites for the gold in the flagship track and field event are American Trayvon Bromell and Canada’s De Grasse. The Canadian romped his heat in a time of 9.91s. However Bromell could only finish fourth in his heat.
- In photos: Eight sprinters to watch at 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's 100 metres final following retirement of 3-time champion Usain Bolt
- Tokyo Olympics 2020 athletics: Ethiopian Barega holds off bigger names to strike gold
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sindhu has the last laugh in a classic quarters with Yamaguchi
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Djokovic loses to Zverev ending Golden Slam bid
The rest of the UAE contingent was Ivan Remarenco (judo – men’s 100kg), Victor Scvortov (judo – men’s 73kg), Youssef Al Matrooshi (swimming – men’s 100m freestyle) and Saif Bin Futtais (men's skeet shooting).