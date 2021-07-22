Yoshihide Suga, Japan's Prime Minister (right) and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), meet at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on Thursday. Suga is scheduled to be at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, alongside US First Lady Jill Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Image Credit: AFP

Tokyo: One of the strangest Olympics in history will get off to an equally unusual start when the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony takes place in front of thousands of empty seats on Friday.

Just 1,000 dignitaries will be present at the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium for the traditional extravaganza, usually a time of celebration for the host nation.

This time around, after a year’s pandemic delay, the Japanese public is largely locked out and distrustful of the Games, fearing an influx of infections from the foreign visitors.

The ceremony has been pared back to prevent crowding, with the parade of nations, a centrepiece of the show featuring smiling and waving athletes, dramatically reduced.

Glimpses of rehearsals witnessed by Tokyo residents suggest a high-tech show including a drone display.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito will be chief among the VIPs, along with a smattering of world leaders and senior figures including US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tokyo 2020 has had a difficult build-up and the opening ceremony is no exception, with a series of sackings of people connected with the show.

The ceremony’s director, Kentaro Kobayashi, was fired on the eve of the show over a 1998 comedy sketch referencing the Holocaust. Kobayashi made a joke about the Holocaust as part of his comedy act in the 1990s that recently resurfaced in domestic media. “I offer my deep apology for causing trouble and worry for many people concerned as well as Tokyo residents and Japanese people when the opening ceremony is almost upon us,” said a sombre Seiko Hashimoto, who heads the organising committee.

Earlier, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an international Jewish human rights organisation, released a statement saying Kobayashi’s association with the Olympics would “insult the memory” of the six million Jewish people who perished in the Holocaust. Kobayashi apologised for his past comments in a statement.

The arrival of Olympic torch relay and lighting of the cauldron will be remain one of the focal points of the opening ceremony. Image Credit: AFP

It came just three days after a composer for the ceremony stepped down following an outcry over past interviews in which he described abusing disabled schoolmates.

The creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies, Hiroshi Sasaki, also resigned in March after suggesting a plus-size female comedian appear as a pig.

The ceremony’s focal point is the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, which will conclude a tortuous torch relay that started 16 months ago and has run into several obstacles.

After the flame was lit at a spectator-free ceremony in Olympia, Greece in March last year, the Greek section of the relay was scrapped when a crowd mobbed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler in Sparta.

The flame had barely landed in Japan when the Olympics were postponed and it was put on display around the nation until the relay’s restart this March.