Paris: The Paris Olympics 2024 comes to an end with the closing ceremony at Stade de France in Paris. The ceremony arranged to celebrate the completion of the sports spectacle witnessed the hosts of the current edition, Paris, pass over the reigns to Los Angeles, the site of the next edition of the Olympic Games in 2028.

Californian singer H.E.R. performed the national anthem of the United States during the LA28 handover, while Tom Cruise executed a rappelling stunt.

US' actor Tom Cruise leaves with the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on August 11, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

French singer-songwriter Zaho de Sagazan, who performed "Modern Love" to Greta Gerwig during the Cannes Film Festival, opened the closing ceremony with a rendition of French music great Edith Piaf's "Sous le Ciel de Paris".

The stadium went dark as the goal was to transfer viewers to another planet that was dark, abandoned, and mysterious, paving the way for the arrival of The Golden Voyager. This character was inspired by references from French history, including the Spirit of the Bastille.

As is protocol during the Closing Ceremony, the Greek flag was raised.

Phoenix, a French indie rock band from Versailles, that was formed in 1995, stunned everyone with their performance. French artist Kavinsky performed his hit number Nightcall for the packed stadium.

Pianist Alain Roche performed 'The Hymn to Apollo' while dangling in the air on his back, with a piano held above him. Opera singer Benjamin Bernheim joined him, standing in the centre of one of the circles and performing the song.

The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer H.E.R started off the transition to the LA2028 Olympics with her melodic singing of her rendition of the the American National Anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner.

The star of the Paris Olympics, superstar Simone Biles, appeared on stage with LA Mayor Karen Bass to accept the Olympic flag.

American R&B singer H.E.R. performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 21, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Tom Cruise performed a gravity-defying stunt. He rappelled from the Stade de France roof.

US actor Tom Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on August 11, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Grammy Award-winning musician Billie Eilish performed her smash song "Birds of a Feather".

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AFP

Michael Johnson, Jagger Eaton, and Kate Courtney carry the Olympic Flag through Los Angeles streets before Grammy Award-winning band Red Hot Chilli Peppers performs "Can't Stop" on the beach.

American rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg also amazed everyone with the performance. Snoop Dogg performed "Drop It Like It's Hot" followed by "The Next Episode".

It concluded with Yseult's spine-chilling performance of "My way".

USA ended the Paris Olympics 2024 at the top of the medal tally with a total of 126 medals, including 40 gold medals, 44 silver and 42 bronze medals on Sunday.