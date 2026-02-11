Norwegian bronze medalist Sturla Holm Lægreid explains cheating confession

The biathlon star shocked the world with his statement
Sturla Holm Lægreid says he hopes his ex-girlfriend sees his apology interview following his bronze medal performance at the Winter Olympics.
The Norwegian, earned a podium finish in the men’s 20 km individual biathlon, Lægreid finished behind Norway’s Johan-Olav Botn, who won gold, and France’s Éric Perrot, who took silver. This podium marked Lægreid’s first individual Olympic medal, adding to his previous Olympic gold in the relay from the 2022 Beijing Games and his multiple World Championship titles.
Despite the huge accomplishment his post-race interview took the spotlight, Lægreid spoke with Norwegian broadcaster NRK and, visibly emotional and in tears, publicly confessed that he had recently cheated on his girlfriend, whom he described as “the love of my life.”
He revealed that the infidelity occurred three months earlier and that he had only recently told her about it, calling the past week “the worst week of my life.”
Explaining why he chose to share such a personal story on live TV, Lægreid said he wanted to take responsibility and be honest, even if it was difficult: “I try to be a good role model and I did something stupid. You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much.”
He added that he hoped honesty was the right choice, saying he hoped there was “light at the end of the tunnel for us both, and that she can continue to love me.”
Lægreid also acknowledged that his confession might change how some people saw him but emphasized his feelings for his partner: “I had a gold medal in my life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has taken a back seat these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.”
Finally, he said that telling the world what he had done was a choice he made in the hopes that his partner might understand how much she meant to him: “It was the choice I made, so today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me.”
The moment gripped not only the sporting world but audiences far beyond it, with fans eager to see what lies ahead for Lægreid and whether his former partner might one day forgive him after his very public confession.