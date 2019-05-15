Abu Dhabi: United Blasters and Environment Agency registered crucial wins to join New Medical Centre and UAE Lions in the quarter-finals of the Abu Dhabi Cricket’s T20 Ramadan tournament.

United Blasters will clash with White Hunters after they beat Strikers by 46 runs. Environment Agency outplayed Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank by 104 runs to set up a quarter-final meeting with New Medical Centre.

NMC were outright winners in their last Group C match against Avengers — thrashing them by nine wickets.

Naeem Ahmed (3-8), Nisar Ahmed (2-24) and Ali Abid (2-4) sent Avengers packing for a paltry total of 82 in 17.4 overs.

Ghulam Farid (40), Mohammad Naeem (26 not out) and Kamran Atta (11 not out) finished the match in 7.2 overs.

UAE Lions meted out the same treatment to EAD Royals. They bowled them out for 104 and got those runs in 16.2 overs to set up a meeting with First Club.