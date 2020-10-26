Arizona Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez kicks the winning field goal against Seattle Seahawks Image Credit: AP

Glendale: The NFC West has a new challenger for the top that have won three straight games. The Arizona Cardinals earned a few style points with the way they pulled off this prime-time thriller, too.

Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in overtime to give the Cardinals a 37-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday night show that featured 1,091 total yards, huge plays, crucial mistakes and — finally — a winner.

“These are the games you honestly dream about,” Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray said.

Seattle led all of regulation until Gonzalez made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to tie it at 34. It meant an entertaining quarterback duel between Murray and Seattle’s Russell Wilson would continue.

And that’s when the crazy really got started.

The Cardinals stopped the Seahawks opening drive in overtime and then quickly moved downfield. On second-hand-15, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go ahead and try for the field goal. Gonzalez made the 41-yarder, but Kingsbury called a timeout just before the snap because the play clock was winding down. Gonzalez missed wide left on the next attempt.

“That was pretty bad,” Kingsbury said of the sideline and clock management. “Pretty much a complete debacle. But luckily those guys bailed us out.”

Moments later, it appeared Seattle had won on the ensuing drive when DK Metcalf caught a 48-yard touchdown pass, but the play was called back because of holding on receiver David Moore. Wilson threw an interception on the next play. The pass was picked off by rookie Isaiah Simmons.

“We could have won it on offence a couple times, on defence a couple times, in overtime as well, and we weren’t able to get the finish that we needed,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.