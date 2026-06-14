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NBA star James Harden arrested in Houston over gun charge

Cleveland Cavaliers guard r released on bond and set to appear in court on June 22

Last updated:
AFP
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James Harden of the Cleveland Cavaliers
James Harden of the Cleveland Cavaliers
AFP

Houston: Former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden was arrested Saturday in Houston, Texas, on a misdemeanour charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, court documents showed.

Harris County court records showed that Cleveland Cavaliers guard harden was taken into custody at 3:41 a.m. when an unconcealed handgun was spotted in his Mercedes.

Harden confirmed the gun was his and was arrested and booked into jail and released on a $100 bond, according to the documents, in which authorities said that the gun was not holstered and was in plain view.

Harden, 37, is to appear in court on June 22, and his bond terms ban him from possessing any firearms, ammunition or other weapons.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information," the team said in a statement.

"We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available," the Cavs added. "At this time, we will have no further comment."

Cleveland acquired the veteran guard at the trade deadline in February.

He averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists during the playoffs to help the Cavs reach the Eastern Conference finals, where they were swept by the New York Knicks.

He was the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and starred with the Houston Rockets, earning MVP honors with them in 2018.

Harden, an 11-time All-Star, has also played with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.

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