Abu Dhabi: UAE Team ADQ’s Chiara Consonni thanked her teammates for doing a fantastic job after her win in the second stage of Giro d’Italia Women, a gruelling 110km race from Sirmione to Volta Mantovana.

Following her victory Chiara Consonni said: “I am very happy with this victory. I knew it could be the right day for me, but there were many other strong riders here and it’s never easy to win. But today my teammates did a fantastic job for me. I got on Lotte Kopecky’s wheel in the finale, waited for her to launch the sprint and then took off and caught up. I knew I was OK; I had a good feeling and I’m happy that I managed to win again here at the Giro”.

In her powerful sprint to the finish line, Consonni overtook world champion Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx — Protime. Chiara also wears the red jersey as leader in the Points Classification.

Also present in Italy to celebrate Chiara Consonni’s victory was UAE Team ADQ’s president Melissa Moncada and representatives of the team’s main sponsor, ADQ. Melissa Moncada, President of UAE Team ADQ, said: “Chiara gave the race everything she had, and it was incredible to see her cross that finishing line with such power. We came to the Giro to perform well as a team and do the best job that we can. All the riders had to dig very deep, and it paid off with an incredible win for Chiara, which gives a huge boost to the entire team, as we take on the remaining races.”

On Tuesday, the third stage of the Giro d’Italia Women, 113km from Sabbioneta to Toano, saw the first uphill finish, which was also very demanding due to the great heat.

The best among UAE Team ADQ riders was Erica Magnaldi, who entered the top 30 in the stage won by Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx — Protime). Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) kept the pink jersey.

On Wednesday, the fourth stage from Imola to Urbino of 134km.