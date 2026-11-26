Williams exceeded F1's 2025 cost cap, while Alpine were also found guilty
Dubai: Williams have been found guilty of breaching Formula 1's cost cap during the 2025 season, according to the sport's governing body, the FIA.
The team admitted they "unintentionally" went over the spending limit by £627,000. The cost cap for last season was set at $135 million (£106m).
Alpine were also found to have breached the financial regulations, but their offence was procedural and did not involve exceeding the spending limit.
Both teams have agreed to settle the matters through accepted breach agreements with the FIA.
Williams will receive a financial penalty, the value of which has not been made public, alongside a 1.5% reduction in its permitted aerodynamic research and development time over the next 12 months.
Alpine have also been handed an undisclosed fine.
Both teams are additionally responsible for covering the FIA's costs associated with investigating the breaches.
In a statement, Williams said: "The breach relates to administrative costs we incurred making changes to our company structure.
"We believed these costs fell outside of the cap. Following discussions with the FIA, we have agreed to resolve the matter in line with their interpretation that the costs should have been in cap.
"The FIA has noted that Williams did not gain any sporting or financial advantage, and nor did we ever seek to. It has also noted that we acted co-operatively and in good faith throughout the review process.
"Integrity is central to what Williams stands for and we can now close this case and remain focused on our future."
The FIA also released a statement explaining its findings, saying: "There is no accusation or evidence that (Williams) sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner, nor that it wilfully concealed any information from the cost-cap administration.
"The financial regulations are complex, and the breaches arose from an interpretation adopted by (Williams) in good faith.
"Williams has accepted the FIA's interpretation and the resulting breaches."
According to the FIA, Williams' overspend amounted to 0.48% of the permitted budget, which it described as being at the "lower end of the less than 5% minor overspend range".
The additional expenditure came as Williams looked to restructure and improve its operations in a bid to become more competitive in Formula 1.
The team had viewed the introduction of the 2026 regulations as an opportunity to make significant progress towards challenging at the front of the grid.
However, their performances have gone in the opposite direction. After securing fifth place in the constructors' championship in 2025, Williams currently sit ninth with just two races remaining this season.
Alpine addressed their breach in a separate statement, saying: "The team accepts that it unknowingly committed a procedural breach, which is a result of inaccuracies in the full-year reporting documentation for costs related to exclusions and adjustments.
"The errors and inaccuracies in the reporting were specifically related to non-sporting and operational costs which the CCA recognised didn't give the team any performance advantage, such as marketing activities, non-F1 activities, HR activities, employees' bonus costs, offsetting of costs, and costs of inventories."