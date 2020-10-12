1 of 11
After Lewis Hamilton drew level with Michael Schumacher at the top of the standings for the most Formula One victories, debate rages over which driver is the sport’s greatest of all time. While Hamilton sits joint-top, in many’s eyes he has some way to go to reach the heights of his predecessors. Due to technological advancements and alterations in the teams, calendar and tracks, it is nigh on impossible to compare drivers from different eras. In no particular order, here is our selection of the best over the years.
Juan Manuel Fangio (1950-1958): World championships: 5. Race wins: 24. Pole positions: 29
Jim Clark (1960-1968): World championships: 2. Race wins: 25. Pole positions: 33
Jackie Stewart (1965-1973): World championships: 3. Race wins: 27. Pole positions: 17
Niki Lauda (1971-1985): World championships: 3. Race wins: 25. Pole positions: 24
Alain Prost (1980-1993): World championships: 4. Race wins: 51. Pole positions: 33
Ayrton Senna (1984-1994): World championships: 3. Race wins: 41. Pole positions: 65
Graham Hill (1958-1975): World championships: 2. Race wins: 14. Pole positions: 13
James Hunt (1973-1979): World championships: 1. Race wins: 10. Pole positions: 14
Michael Schumacher (1991-2012): World championships: 7. Race wins: 91. Pole positions: 68
Lewis Hamilton (2007-present): World championships: 6. Race wins: 91. Pole positions: 96
