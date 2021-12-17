Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the motorsports legend of UAE, became the first non-European to be elected president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Friday and succeeds the retiring Jean Todt.
The 60-year-old Emirati, who wears many a hat and is also the Secretary General of UAE National Olympic Committee (UAENOC), gained 61.62% of the votes cast compared to 36.62% for his sole rival Britain's Graham Stoker.
Ben Sulayem replaces the long serving Todt, who stands down after 12 years at the helm.