Young Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier of Switzerland has died after he sustained critical injuries in a crash at Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, organisers MotoGP said on Sunday. He was 19.
“We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier,” MotoGP tweeted. “On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace.”
Dupasquier, 19, was in just his second season in Moto3, and he was struck by another bike after he fell on Saturday at Mugello. After doctors attended to him there, he was airlifted to Florence’s Careggi hospital where he underwent chest surgery for a vascular lesion. Dupasquier’s team, Pruestel GP, withdrew from Sunday’s race.
Fabio Quartararo claimed the Italian MotoGP race after a memorial to Dupasquier.