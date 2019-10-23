Team UAE are ready for the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals at Circuito Internationale di Napoli. Image Credit: Organisers

Naples: The final day of free practice for this weekend’s 2019 Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) Grand Finals at Circuito Internationale di Napoli in Sarno took place on Tuesday with the drivers from Team UAE getting a feel for their surroundings.

Once again the heat was on in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, with unseasonably hot temperatures challenging the 360 drivers from 60 countries.

Team UAE’s 10 drivers are at the Grand Finals by virtue of qualifying through the Al Ain Raceway managed UAE Rotax MAX category with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Team manager Guy Sheffield said: “Tuesday was the final day of practice before qualifying which will determine the grids for the Heat races. Most of the drivers, including those of Team UAE, were trying different set-ups on a day that times do not matter.

“In the final session of the Senior MAX practice Lachlan Robinson showed impressive pace to end the day fourth fastest in among a quality field of drivers. Also getting to terms with the conditions and the track was young Harry Hannam who was eighth but within a few tenths off the top time.

“Adam Al Azhari’s best result was sixth in the Micro MAX class which puts him among the pacesetters. Among the older drivers the consensus at the end of the day was that most were keeping their powder dry for later in the week.”