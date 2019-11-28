On a downbeat weekend for Bottas, it was also confirmed that he will start Sunday’s season-ending race from the back of the grid after taking penalties for the installation of a new power unit.

In a statement, Bottas said his nine-year relationship with Pikkarainen was over. “Unfortunately, I have to let you know that the marriage between Emilia and myself has come to an end,” he said. “Our ways have split because of the challenges my career and the situation bring and we think this is the best for both of us and our future lives, so we are separating as friends.”