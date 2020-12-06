Dubai: Mick Schumacher celebrated his impending move into Formula One by clinching the F2 title on Sunday ahead. The German will take part in free practice for Haas in Abu Dhabi next Sunday ahead of a permanent seat with the F1 team in the 2021 season. He may yet drive in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix proper given the fact Romain Grosjean has been ruled out for the American team after his horrific crash in Bahrain.
He is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, who won seven F1 titles and 91 races in a glittering career. The 21-year-old German driver sounded emotional moments after crossing the line at the season-ending race in Bahrain.
“I have no words,” he said. “Truly amazing.”
After climbing out of the PREMA Racing car, he knelt down by it for several seconds with his hand over his eyes. Then he hugged members of his team and Sabine Kehm, his agent and a close family friend. “I feel overwhelmed,” he said after the race. “It’s going to take a few days maybe (to sink in).”
His first race in F1 will be with the US-owned Haas team next year.