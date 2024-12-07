Abu Dhabi: Lando Norris captured pole position on Saturday for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix while teammate Oscar Piastri completed a McLaren lockout of the front row as they look to shore up the constructors' championship.

World champion Max Verstappen will start from sixth in his Red Bull, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked in the first qualifying session and will begin his final race for Mercedes in 17th position.

Carlos Sainz, in his last race for Ferrari before giving up his seat to Hamilton, was third quickest but the Italian team's hopes of overtaking McLaren to take the team title suffered a setback when Charles Leclerc was only able to set the 14th best time.

The Monegasque has incurred a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new battery pack on his car so will start from the back of the grid.

Nico Hulkenberg surprised with an outstanding fourth for Haas.