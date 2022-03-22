The FIA Rally Star Training Season officially crowned the winners from the Middle East and North African region after a thrilling contest of speed and skill at Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.
In an epic regional final, Abdullah Masoud Altawki and Farah Zakaria impressed to earn their spot within the FIA Rally Star Training squad for the 2023 season, with high hopes of one day competing in the FIA World Rally Championship. Anthony Dagher secured the reserve driver position in the regional final in Abu Dhabi following his strong showing to round out the team.
Held on a purpose-built stage within the iconic Yas Marina Circuit across the weekend, 23 candidates from nine countries across the MENA region, including Altawki from Oman, and Zakaria from Jordan were put to the test across a series of challenging physical and cognitive assessments before getting behind the wheel across six rallies in the impressive M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3.
The three members will gear up to take to the car again as members of the 2023 team earning their chance to compete in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship in 2024 as part of the FIA Rally Star Season Development programme.
This weekend also saw the season finale of the Emirates Drifting Championship at the region’s home of motorsport, with Ahmed Daham finishing the season atop the podium in first place. Daham was joined by Saeed Ahmad and Dany Neville to round out the final podium following a dramatic conclusion to the 2022 competition at Yas Marina Circuit.