Jeddah: Carlos Sainz Jr. was ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis on Friday, with Ferrari handing 18-year-old Oliver Bearman his Formula 1 debut hours before qualifying.
Sainz “has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery,” Ferrari said in a statement.
Feeling unwell
The team has promoted Bearman, its British reserve driver who usually competes in Formula 2, for the rest of the race weekend starting with Friday’s third practice session.
Sainz drove in both of Thursday’s practice sessions but had complained of feeling unwell. The race is Saturday.