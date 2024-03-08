SPO_240308 FERRARI1-1709899166522
Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr talks to team members in the garage after the first practice session in Jeddah on Wednesday. Image Credit: AFP

Jeddah: Carlos Sainz Jr. was ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis on Friday, with Ferrari handing 18-year-old Oliver Bearman his Formula 1 debut hours before qualifying.

Sainz “has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery,” Ferrari said in a statement.

Feeling unwell

The team has promoted Bearman, its British reserve driver who usually competes in Formula 2, for the rest of the race weekend starting with Friday’s third practice session.

Sainz drove in both of Thursday’s practice sessions but had complained of feeling unwell. The race is Saturday.