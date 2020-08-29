Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman after taking pole in the Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman after taking pole in the Belgian GP Image Credit: Reuters
Also in this package

Dubai: Mercedes’ world champion Lewis Hamilton swept to another dominant pole position on Saturday at qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix pole as faltering Ferrari slumped to a new low by only just scraping through Q1 and then getting eliminated in Q2.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and his teammate Charles Leclerc failed to make it to the top 10 Q1 shoot-out in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps, piling more pressure on the ailing Italian marque, who have been outclassed by Mercedes and a host of other ‘lesser’ teams this season.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas posted the second quickest time to ensure another front-row lockout for Mercedes.

SEE MORE

Max Verstappen for Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo in a Renault occupy the second row.

Leclerc and Vettel start on the seventh row and look like they will face a tough time during the race on Sunday.

Hamilton secured his record-extending 93rd career pole position and a record sixth at Spa, and he took time out to pay tribute to ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after a cancer battle.

“Today was a very clean session,” he said. “Every lap was getting better and better. There was a lot of great work in the background.

“This was an important pole. I woke up today to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away.

“It’s been such a heavy year for us all and that news broke me, so it wasn’t easy to get back focused. For what he’s done for our people and super heroes — to show the kids what’s possible in life. Wakanda forever.

“We had to get a tow, you’ve got three difficult sections here and wing level not easy. We’re not the strongest in the first and last sector but the middle we definitely are. I chose to go out first ahead of Valtteri. I didn’t want anything getting in my way.

“I didn’t make any mistake and Q3 run first lap was ace. It’s was a very, very good lap, I’m happy with that.”