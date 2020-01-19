Dubai: Dutch driver Joey Alders built up a 48-point lead over Jack Doohan after the weekend leg of Formula 3 Asian Championship at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday.

Six more races remain in the series which encourages development of top young talent from all around the world, as Giti strives to “Power Up Tomorrow’s Racing Leaders” for Formula 2 and even F1 action in their future.

In Dubai last week, the F3 action was disrupted by highly unusual heavy rain, bringing out Giti’s rain tires and presenting the ultimate challenge of overcoming water and sand conditions on the track. Abu Dhabi brought much more positive conditions, with the pristine Yas Marina track complimented by the mild and comfortable Middle East winter weather.

“I just wanted to finish and bring it home for the team. It’s good points to extend the gap in the championship and keep building from there.”, commented Alders after his Dubai races concluded during his successful Middle East action.

Abu Dhabi Racing UAE driver Khaled Al Qubaisi continued his impressive championship in the Masters category, by taking class wins in both races to round out the week with a perfect score of three pole-to-flag victories. “It’s amazing! I really didn’t expect it to be so much fun and so exciting. The track here in Abu Dhabi is amazing, the competition is really, really great. You can learn a lot. Every session I go out, every lap, I’m learning more”, commented Al Qubaisi after one of his victories.