Fujairah: Italians Giovanni Carpitella and Roberto Lo Piano had the perfect warm-up for the season ahead with an outright win at the one-off 2019 XCAT Fujairah Challenge Trophy at the Fujairah International Marine Club (FIMC), on Friday.

The Italians’ 222 Offshore boat totalled 58 points to finish ahead of defending champions Dubai Police with 48 points and Arif Al Zafein and Nader Bin Hindi on board.

Francois Pinelli and Giuseppe Schiano Di Cola came in third with HPI (44 points), while Kuwait and New Star were tied for fourth with 38 points each.