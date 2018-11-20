“The track itself is fun to drive, passing the yachts in the final sector has a similar feel to Monaco, but it’s not as tight,” said Verstappen while speaking to the F1 official website. “There are some long straights that do not really play to our strong points but we will try to make up for this in the twisty sectors. Apart from being the last race of the year, Abu Dhabi is always a special one due to the atmosphere. The crowds are big and noisy, and being a sunset race adds to the unique feeling. After a busy few races, I think everyone looks forward to getting to Abu Dhabi. The nice weather and a more relaxed feel in the paddock means everyone is smiling.”