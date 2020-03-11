Stephen Peterhansel, world’s most successful cross country rally competitor, will be aiming for a record seventh cars crown in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge later this month. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Abu Dhabi: Stephane Peterhansel is poised to claim another place in the record books when he defends his title in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge from March 21-26 as a star-studded line-up assembles in the UAE for the 30th anniversary event.

The world’s most successful cross country rally competitor will be aiming for a record seventh cars victory in the event in partnership with co-driver wife Andrea in an X-raid Mini John Cooper Works Buggy.

They became the first married couple to win an FIA World Cup rally with their success in Abu Dhabi 12 months ago as Peterhansel equalled Jean-Louis Schlesser’s haul of six wins in the event.

The French driver could face his toughest Desert Challenge test to date, however, with a powerful line-up also including three more former winners in Czech Martin Prokop in a Ford Raptor RS, the UAE’s Khalid Al Qasimi at the wheel of his Abu Dhabi Racing Peugeot 3008 DKR and Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah in a Toyota Hilux.

Peterhansel, winner of the Dakar Rally seven times on four wheels and six times on a bike, can also expect pressure from Poland’s Jakub Przygonski, winner of two stages last year, and Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi, both in a Toyota Hilux.

The chase for honours in the T3 SSV vehicles will be equally intense, with challengers including nine-times world rally champion Sébastien Loeb who makes his Desert Challenge debut in a side by side OT3. British WRC driver Kris Meek is also among the 15-car T3 entry in a PH Sport Zephyr.

Another major battle for honours is guaranteed in the bikes category where Sam Sunderland, the reigning FIM Cross Country Rallies world champion, defends his Desert Challenge title and seeks a third win in the event.

Now based in Andorra, the British rider developed his desert skills after moving to Dubai as a teenager and is still a UAE-licensed competitor. He faces stern competition from fellow KTM riders Mathias Walkner of Austria and 2016 Aussie winner Toby Price, as well as Husqvarna stars Pablo Quintanilla, the 2018 champion from Chile, and Argentina’s Luciano Benavides. The UAE’s Mohammed Al Balooshi also aims for a top finish.

“There is quality everywhere you look, and we’re expecting a classic week of cross country rallying to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Desert Challenge,” said rally founder Mohammad Bin Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization and FIA Vice President for Sport.