Dubai: England’s One-day captain Eoin Morgan has been signed up as the third Icon Player in the inaugural edition of UAE T20x this December.

The left-handed batsman will represent one of the five franchise teams during the competition, which will run from December 19 to January 11 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Morgan’s addition to the UAE T20x white ball roster follows the announcement of AB de Villiers as the global ambassador, and two all-rounders, South African David Miller and big hitting Jamaican Andre Russell, as Icon Players.

“As we count down to the league, we will continue to grow UAE T20x’s roster of burgeoning stars of cricketers, coaches, mentors and Icon Players,” said Salman Sarwar Butt, CEO of UAE T20x. “Morgan’s brilliance on the field as a player and a leader makes him a great fit for the UAE T20x and for driving this league to inspire, promote and develop the sport in the UAE and wider region.”

Morgan, who is a left-handed batsman known for his powerful batting style said, “It is an honour to be involved in a T20 league that is committed to promoting the sport in the Middle East and most importantly focus on developing the next generation of cricket talent.”

Morgan was named captain of the England cricket team in 2014. He captained England in the 2015 ICC World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

“The UAE T20x is a league for all players and fans and it is refreshing to see a progressive and inclusive T20 that gives everyone an equal opportunity to get involved. The franchise make-up will provide opportunities for players from both ICC Full Member and Associate Member countries alike to play and develop their skills alongside the very best in the world which is fantastic,” added Morgan.

UAE T20x will make its debut this December with five new franchise teams vying for the inaugural title in a 22-match format to be played over 24 days. The five franchises will comprise a squad of 16 featuring six international star players, four emerging and junior players, three ICC Associate Member players, and three UAE national team players.