Messi names Arsenal wonderkid among 10 future superstars

Dubai: With the career that Lionel Messi’s has had, few are better placed to spot future superstars.

Before becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi was once a wonderkid himself, making the journey from Argentina to Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy as a youngster.

His extraordinary talent quickly set him apart, and he went on to become a global superstar, making his opinion on the next generation of footballing talent all the more significant.

So, when he named his top 10 young talents to look out for, one name in the list grabbed the attention of Premier League fans, particularly those of Arsenal.

Arsenal fans will need no reminding of the extraordinary talent Max Dowman possesses, with the teenager already generating huge excitement in north London.

A left-footed attacking talent whose close control, dribbling and ability to glide past opponents have drawn early comparisons to Messi himself, Dowman is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the game.

Speaking in a video package for Adidas recently, Messi was asked to write down his top 10 prospects for the future, and among a mixed list of young male and female talents, the Argentine icon included the Arsenal youngster as one to watch.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.