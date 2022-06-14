Copy of 477627-01-03-1655197559456
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura face off during a news conference announcing their exhibition boxing bout at The M Resort in Henderson, Nevada. The bout will take place in September 2022 in Japan as part of a RIZIN Fighting Federation show. Image Credit: AFP
Tokyo: Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japan again in another exhibition, this time against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

Promoters today said the bout is scheduled for September. The rules and length of the bout have not yet been made public.

The bout will take place in Japan as part of a RIZIN Fighting Federation show.

Retired undefeated

Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing almost five years ago but has been fighting exhibitions. Just over three years ago in Japan he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa, a well-known Japanese kickboxer.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in the United States.