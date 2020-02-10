Popular Indian action hero Tiger Shroff will be part of the India's Matrix Fight Night in Dubai Image Credit:

Dubai: Your favourite Indian fighters are coming to show their skills in Dubai at the 4th edition of India’s first-ever mixed martial arts event on February 28 at Al Nasr Sports Club.

After a series of hit shows in India in 2019, Matrix Fight Night (MFN), India’s first-ever Mixed Martial Arts event, is all set to kick in Dubai on its first international outing. Supported by Dubai Sports Council, Matrix Fight Night 2020 features 14 players, including the popular MMA fighters Jason Solomon and Pawan Maan.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a combat sport where fighters try to gain dominance over each other with the use of various martial arts technique such as kicking, punching, chokes and takedowns. It is a combination of various sports like boxing, judo, karate, ju-jitsu, Taekwondo and other.

Tiger Shroff inspired

Matrix Fight Night has been founded by Bollywood celebrities Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff supported by Jackie and Ayesha Shroff. The event will also be an opportunity for fans to meet their favourite stars Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor who will be promoting the 3rd sequel of the blockbuster Baaghi Franchise.

“Mixed Martial Arts is from where I derived my strength and focus to reach where I am today,” said Tiger Shroff in a statement ahead of the mega event. “I am both happy and proud that, in such a short span of time, Matrix Fight Night 2020 will be performed in Dubai, which has seen some of the best MMA competitions in the cage. I am doubly excited to be in Dubai on February 28, 2020, as I will also be promoting my film Baaghi 3 at the MFN Dubai”, said Tiger.

Tiger’s sister, Krishna further adds, “Watching Tiger grow up, taking to MMA, got me naturally affiliated with the sport without realising it. Together, we hope that our MFN dream will motivate many out there to strengthen both their bodies and minds, be it a man or woman”.

Favourite city event

Ayesha Shroff said: “I’m so happy and proud that our First international event is being held in one of my favourite cities — Dubai — with the valued support of Dubai Sports Council, I couldn’t be more grateful and thankful.”

Matrix Fight Night 2020 is supported by the Dubai Sports Council, which is a feather in the cap of its founders since it is a form of recognition for Indian athletes.

Alan Fenandes, Director Operations at MFN informs, “The landmark fight of the night in Dubai is a long awaited grudge between Jason Solomon and Pawan Maan who have being warring opponents on every given opportunity over the past few years. MFN has changed the way the sport has been looked upon in India. We are here to offer respect and reward all Indian MMA Athletes”.