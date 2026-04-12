Masters 2026 – The final day awaits

It's all to play for at the final day of the Master's tournament
Dubai: The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion at The Masters Tournament, with Sunday promising high drama after a week that has already delivered one of the most compelling narratives in recent memory.
At the heart of it all is Rory McIlroy, who looked destined to run away with the Green Jacket after a historic opening two rounds.
He opened with an impressive 67 (-5) in the first round to sit near the top of the leaderboard, before producing a sensational second round, highlighted by a late surge of birdies, to reach 12-under-par at the half-way stage, giving him a record-breaking six-shot lead, the largest ever after 36 holes at Augusta.
His dominance across the opening days was clinical, combining precision off the tee with a red-hot putter, McIlroy appeared untouchable as he chased his second Master's title.
However, as Augusta National so often reminds us, no lead is ever safe.
American Cameron Young has produced one of the most remarkable turnarounds of The Masters Tournament, transforming his week from a slow start into a genuine shot at the Green Jacket heading into Sunday.
The 28-year-old endured a difficult opening round, dropping shots early and sitting well off the pace, but gradually found his rhythm with a steady second round to keep himself within touching distance of the cut line.
It was on Saturday where his tournament truly ignited, starting the third round eight shots behind the lead, Young delivered a sensational 65 (-7), one of the best rounds of the week, to surge up the leaderboard and completely erase McIlroy’s once-dominant advantage.
That charge lifted him to 11-under-par overall, tied for the lead heading into the final round, capping a remarkable stretch in which he played the majority of his tournament at a hugely impressive scoring rate after his early struggles.
Now, instead of chasing, Young heads into Sunday in the final group with momentum firmly on his side, having turned his Masters from a quiet start into a defining opportunity.
It’s not just McIlroy and Young dominating the narrative at this year’s Master’s, a tightly packed group of contenders are poised to capitalise on any slip on Sunday.
Sam Burns has been one of the steadiest performers of the week, quietly putting himself right in contention with consistent scoring across all three rounds.
While he may not have produced the headline-grabbing moments of the leaders, Burns has kept mistakes to a minimum and remained within a shot or two of the leaders.
His composed approach and reliable putting make him a serious threat, particularly if the leaders falter early on the final day.
Similarly, Shane Lowry has blended consistency with flashes of brilliance to stay firmly in the mix. The Irishman’s tournament has been highlighted by one of the standout moments of the week, a stunning hole-in-one that electrified Augusta and underlined his ability to produce magic under pressure.
Sitting just a couple of shots back, Lowry has the experience and temperament to mount a charge, especially given his pedigree in major championships.
Elsewhere, experienced names such as Jason Day and Justin Rose remain within striking distance, adding further intrigue to an already unpredictable leaderboard.
Both players have navigated Augusta’s challenges with intelligence and patience, and their experience in high-pressure situations could prove crucial if Sunday turns into a battle of nerve as much as skill.
With so many players clustered near the top, the final round is set up perfectly for late drama.