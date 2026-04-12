GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Masters 2026 – The final day awaits

It's all to play for at the final day of the Master's tournament

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young lead the pack heading into the final day of the Master's 2026
Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young lead the pack heading into the final day of the Master's 2026
AFP-HECTOR VIVAS

Dubai: The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion at The Masters Tournament, with Sunday promising high drama after a week that has already delivered one of the most compelling narratives in recent memory.

At the heart of it all is Rory McIlroy, who looked destined to run away with the Green Jacket after a historic opening two rounds.

He opened with an impressive 67 (-5) in the first round to sit near the top of the leaderboard, before producing a sensational second round, highlighted by a late surge of birdies, to reach 12-under-par at the half-way stage, giving him a record-breaking six-shot lead, the largest ever after 36 holes at Augusta.

His dominance across the opening days was clinical, combining precision off the tee with a red-hot putter, McIlroy appeared untouchable as he chased his second Master's title.

However, as Augusta National so often reminds us, no lead is ever safe.

Enter Cameron Young

American Cameron Young has produced one of the most remarkable turnarounds of The Masters Tournament, transforming his week from a slow start into a genuine shot at the Green Jacket heading into Sunday.

The 28-year-old endured a difficult opening round, dropping shots early and sitting well off the pace, but gradually found his rhythm with a steady second round to keep himself within touching distance of the cut line.

It was on Saturday where his tournament truly ignited, starting the third round eight shots behind the lead, Young delivered a sensational 65 (-7), one of the best rounds of the week, to surge up the leaderboard and completely erase McIlroy’s once-dominant advantage.

That charge lifted him to 11-under-par overall, tied for the lead heading into the final round, capping a remarkable stretch in which he played the majority of his tournament at a hugely impressive scoring rate after his early struggles.

Now, instead of chasing, Young heads into Sunday in the final group with momentum firmly on his side, having turned his Masters from a quiet start into a defining opportunity.

Not just a two-horse race

It’s not just McIlroy and Young dominating the narrative at this year’s Master’s, a tightly packed group of contenders are poised to capitalise on any slip on Sunday.

Sam Burns has been one of the steadiest performers of the week, quietly putting himself right in contention with consistent scoring across all three rounds.

While he may not have produced the headline-grabbing moments of the leaders, Burns has kept mistakes to a minimum and remained within a shot or two of the leaders.

His composed approach and reliable putting make him a serious threat, particularly if the leaders falter early on the final day.

Similarly, Shane Lowry has blended consistency with flashes of brilliance to stay firmly in the mix. The Irishman’s tournament has been highlighted by one of the standout moments of the week, a stunning hole-in-one that electrified Augusta and underlined his ability to produce magic under pressure.

Sitting just a couple of shots back, Lowry has the experience and temperament to mount a charge, especially given his pedigree in major championships.

Elsewhere, experienced names such as Jason Day and Justin Rose remain within striking distance, adding further intrigue to an already unpredictable leaderboard.

Both players have navigated Augusta’s challenges with intelligence and patience, and their experience in high-pressure situations could prove crucial if Sunday turns into a battle of nerve as much as skill.

With so many players clustered near the top, the final round is set up perfectly for late drama.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Rory McIlroy

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tee times and groups confirmed for 2026 Masters

2026 Masters: Round 1–2 tee times and groups confirmed

3m read
Dubai Basketball shocked Žalgiris Kaunas to keep their play-off dreams alive

Dubai Basketball rally in epic fourth quarter comeback

2m read
Tiger Woods grimaces on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

Will we see Tiger Woods in action at the Masters?

1m read
Sanju Samson joins Virat Kohli in elite company with a fifty in final against New Zealand in the ICC Men

Sanju Samson smashes records

3m read