Dubai: The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) renewed focus on widening its reach worldwide has had an immense impact so far, with many international players getting the opportunity to play in one of the world’s premier professional basketball leagues. Among several other sporting events organised in the Middle East, basketball has steadily seen growing interest and promises to be a perfect pathway for budding players in the region.
Former American basketball star Marcus Camby said that the NBA’s focus in the Middle East and Europe has further expanded its reach, with partnerships headed in the right direction. “It’s great to see the game of basketball migrating to different countries,” Camby told Gulf News. “The popularity of the NBA has grown so much, and the influx of international players, including Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been amazing.
“These international players coming over is a testament to how much global basketball has grown throughout the world, particularly due to the contributions from the Middle East and Europe to the NBA’s success. I think it’s a great partnership that goes hand in hand,” said Camby on the sidelines of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024, which will feature the two most recent NBA champions — the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets — playing preseason games on October 4 and 6 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
“The NBA has had several camps running in Abu Dhabi in recent years. It has been doing a great job ensuring the continuous growth of the game at the grassroots level and not just at the professional level. By conducting these camps and instilling confidence in the kids, while emphasising that hard work can lead to opportunities not just in the NBA but in leagues in Europe, China, and Australia, I believe the league has been doing an excellent job,” said Camby, who played 17 seasons in the NBA.
Camby, who is visiting the UAE for the first time, expressed his excitement about the trip. “What I hope to accomplish in Abu Dhabi is to conduct clinics and teach young coaches the techniques we use in the NBA. I’m very fortunate that the NBA selected me to come over, so I’m looking forward to everything the country has to offer. I’m not there just for the two games; I’m there for the whole week. The NBA has allotted a lot of activities and festivities, so I’m really excited,” said Camby, who was named Defensive Player of the Year during the 2006—07 NBA season, leading the league in blocked shots per game.
“I’m also open to anything now. I have three daughters in the US, and I’m eager to promote the game and help young men grow in the sport. I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Camby when asked about coaching job prospects in the UAE.
Camby’s 21-year-old sister Monica had a knife held to her throat during the standoff but was later treated for minor cuts on her arm and hand. The New York Knicks star, who was away at the time, was notified and quickly rushed to the scene in the middle of the night but wasn’t allowed into the house for his own safety.
The captor’s only demand was to speak with Camby, and the police allowed the 6-foot-11 player to stand in front of a window where Crooms could see him. Eventually, everything was resolved, but the emotional drama disturbed Camby. “We as humans go through these things in life. Just because I’m an athlete doesn’t mean I’m exempt from anything that goes on in the real world,” said Camby, recalling the incident. “It was definitely a tough situation for me and my family, but we got through it, and we thanked the Lord for that. It was emotional, but it didn’t disturb my game. I know how to compartmentalise things and keep my focus, and thanks to my great teammates, I could get through that phase,” he added.
Activities unlimited
With many activities planned during the week, fans will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of events across Abu Dhabi, including the NBA Fan Appreciation Day on October 5 at Etihad Arena, featuring a performance from Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz and appearances by NBA legends Muggsy Bogues, Marcus Camby, Derek Fisher, Sylvia Fowles, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal, and Mitch Richmond. On-court activities will include a skills challenge, three-point contest, NBA team mascot appearances, a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers, musical acts, and more.
Additionally, NBA District, an interactive fan event running from October 3 to 6 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, will celebrate the convergence of basketball, popular culture, and the NBA with a series of interactive experiences for fans, meet-and-greets with NBA legends, and a chance to explore the rich history of the sport. Fans will also be able to attend a special NBA District opening night concert on October 3 featuring a live performance by 2 Chainz.