Camby’s Family Held Hostage in 2001

When Camby was playing for the New York Knicks in 2001, his family, including his mother and two sisters, were held hostage by a man named Troy Crooms. The 28-year-old, who was known to Camby’s family, broke into their house but surrendered after nearly an eight-hour standoff.

Camby’s 21-year-old sister Monica had a knife held to her throat during the standoff but was later treated for minor cuts on her arm and hand. The New York Knicks star, who was away at the time, was notified and quickly rushed to the scene in the middle of the night but wasn’t allowed into the house for his own safety.

The captor’s only demand was to speak with Camby, and the police allowed the 6-foot-11 player to stand in front of a window where Crooms could see him. Eventually, everything was resolved, but the emotional drama disturbed Camby. “We as humans go through these things in life. Just because I’m an athlete doesn’t mean I’m exempt from anything that goes on in the real world,” said Camby, recalling the incident. “It was definitely a tough situation for me and my family, but we got through it, and we thanked the Lord for that. It was emotional, but it didn’t disturb my game. I know how to compartmentalise things and keep my focus, and thanks to my great teammates, I could get through that phase,” he added.