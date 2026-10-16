Lions rugby player found dead in hotel hours before scheduled match

Dubai: A player from South African side the Lions has reportedly died in France, just a day before their Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle on Saturday.

The player's name is yet to be officially released, with the circumstances of the reported death still unknown.

The Lions said a more detailed statement was being prepared and urged people to respect the need for sensitivity and discretion as the situation unfolded.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.