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Lions rugby player found dead in hotel hours before scheduled match

A Lions rugby player has tragically died in a team hotel on the eve of his club's match

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Tragic news coming from the South African team
Tragic news coming from the South African team

Dubai: A player from South African side the Lions has reportedly died in France, just a day before their Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle on Saturday.

According to French media, the player was found unresponsive at the team's hotel on Île de Ré on Friday morning (October 16).

Emergency services were called to the scene, but efforts to save the player were unsuccessful.

The player's name is yet to be officially released, with the circumstances of the reported death still unknown.

The Lions Rugby Company has released its first statement following the tragic incident in France.

In a statement published by South African outlet IOL, the club said:

“It is with deep sadness that we share that we have received distressing news from France.”

The Lions said a more detailed statement was being prepared and urged people to respect the need for sensitivity and discretion as the situation unfolded.

The player's identity has yet to be officially confirmed.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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