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Lamar Jackson injury update emerges after leaving Ravens game in walking boot

Lamar Jackson's ankle injury raises concerns for Ravens after Titans victory

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after losing against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after losing against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.
AFP-PATRICK SMITH

Dubai: The Baltimore Ravens extended their strong start to the NFL season with a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, improving their record to 3-1.

The win, however, came with a concern surrounding their star quarterback. Lamar Jackson left the game before halftime and did not return, with backup Tyler Huntley taking over under centre for the remainder of the contest.

In the latest update, Jackson is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle after leaving the stadium in a walking boot, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He suffered the injury on the final offensive play of the first half while trying to scramble away from Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson. Johnson brought Jackson down on a sack and landed on the quarterback’s leg.

Jackson had completed 17 of 23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. Huntley stepped in and completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards while also adding 16 rushing yards as Baltimore protected its lead.

The MRI will determine the severity of Jackson’s injury and whether he will be available for the Ravens’ next game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

Huntley is Jackson’s backup and would be expected to start if the former MVP is ruled out. The Ravens will be hoping the MRI provides positive news after Jackson helped them establish a 24-7 advantage before his departure.

With Baltimore sitting at 3-1 and second in AFC North behind Cleveland Browns, Jackson’s availability could be crucial as the Ravens look to maintain their position early in the season.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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