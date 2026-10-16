Nevertheless, their investor Rahul is currently playing for Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He scored 4 runs in the first innings against Andhra while going out for a single run in the second. Karnataka will now face Saurashtra on October 18 with Rahul hoping to get his form back.

Founded in 2018 by Pallav Bihani, Boldfit sells sportswear, athletic footwear, sports equipment and fitness accessories. The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its retail presence across India, increase manufacturing capacity and invest in product innovation. It will also explore acquisitions to strengthen its position in selected product categories.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.