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Kentucky forced to pay Lane Kiffin, LSU a hefty amount after SEC win

SEC penalizes Kentucky for post-game celebrations following LSU upset

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Lane Kiffin the head coach of the LSU Tigers talks with a game official during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Lane Kiffin the head coach of the LSU Tigers talks with a game official during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky.
AFP-ANDY LYONS

Dubai: Kentucky have been fined $500,000 (Dh1.84 million) by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) after fans stormed the field following their dramatic 35-34 overtime victory over LSU on Saturday.

The Wildcats secured one of their biggest wins of the season in Lexington, defeating Lane Kiffin’s Tigers in a thrilling contest over the weekend. The celebrations quickly spilled onto the playing surface, forcing security to escort Kiffin off the field as supporters rushed to celebrate the result.

However, the celebrations came at a significant financial cost for Kentucky.

The SEC confirmed the punishment later, citing a violation of its access to competition area policy. Under the conference’s rules, any violation carries a $500,000 fine, with the money from conference games going to the opposing institution.

In this case, Kiffin's LSU will receive the payment following its defeat against Kentucky.

“The Southeastern Conference announced today that the University of Kentucky will be fined $500,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on October 10,” the SEC said in its statement.

The policy requires schools to restrict access to the playing surface to players, coaches, officials, support staff and authorised personnel. Spectators are not permitted to enter the competition area before, during or after a contest.

However, the SEC allows universities to introduce approved policies permitting celebrations on the field once visiting team personnel and officials have safely exited. Schools must submit their plans to the conference in advance and communicate the arrangements to fans.

While the victory gave the Wildcats a memorable result against LSU, the celebrations have now left the university facing a substantial bill, with its conference rivals set to benefit financially from the upset.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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