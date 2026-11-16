LSU player Fulwiley's legal troubles cast doubt on upcoming game participation
Dubai: LSU women’s basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley has denied allegations that she struck a police officer with her vehicle before fleeing a traffic stop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but later deleted her statement on social media.
The 21-year-old guard was arrested on Saturday night, November 14, and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She faces several charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Her bond was set at $20,000 (Dh 73,450), according to arrest records.
Fulwiley responded to the allegations in a post on X on Sunday, strongly disputing the account of the incident.
“I would NEVER in my life hit a police! WHY would i hit a police and run knowing who i am and what i do! PLEASE DONT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE!” she wrote.
However, the post was later deleted, according to On3 reporter Talia Goodman.
According to the account in police records, the incident took place at around 10.19pm on Saturday. An officer directing traffic reportedly noticed a grey Dodge Charger weaving through vehicles near Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive and attempted to stop it.
Fulwiley allegedly stopped and handed over her driving licence before being instructed to reverse the vehicle. She is accused of then driving forward, striking an officer with the front right side of the car before leaving the scene.
Police reportedly pursued the vehicle through nearby roads and a CVS car park before another officer stopped it on Highland Road. Fulwiley and a passenger were removed from the car, and she was taken into custody.
The arrest came as LSU’s football team was playing Texas at Tiger Stadium. Fulwiley’s last Instagram story showed her attending the game, which the Tigers lost 22-21.
LSU has acknowledged the incident but has declined to comment further while the legal matter is ongoing.
Fulwiley is in her second season with LSU after transferring from South Carolina with whom she won the 2024 NCAA Championship. She has been among the Tigers’ leading scorers this season, averaging 17.8 points per game through their opening four fixtures. She also has been LSU’s best defensive star with 2.8 blocks per game.
LSU are scheduled to face Troy Trojans on November 16 (November 17th in UAE), with her participation in doubt. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Fulwiley is presumed innocent unless found guilty.