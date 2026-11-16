“I would NEVER in my life hit a police! WHY would i hit a police and run knowing who i am and what i do! PLEASE DONT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE!” she wrote.

The 21-year-old guard was arrested on Saturday night, November 14, and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She faces several charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Her bond was set at $20,000 (Dh 73,450), according to arrest records.

LSU are scheduled to face Troy Trojans on November 16 (November 17 th in UAE), with her participation in doubt. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Fulwiley is presumed innocent unless found guilty.

Fulwiley is in her second season with LSU after transferring from South Carolina with whom she won the 2024 NCAA Championship. She has been among the Tigers’ leading scorers this season, averaging 17.8 points per game through their opening four fixtures. She also has been LSU’s best defensive star with 2.8 blocks per game.

Police reportedly pursued the vehicle through nearby roads and a CVS car park before another officer stopped it on Highland Road. Fulwiley and a passenger were removed from the car, and she was taken into custody.

Fulwiley allegedly stopped and handed over her driving licence before being instructed to reverse the vehicle. She is accused of then driving forward, striking an officer with the front right side of the car before leaving the scene.

According to the account in police records, the incident took place at around 10.19pm on Saturday. An officer directing traffic reportedly noticed a grey Dodge Charger weaving through vehicles near Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive and attempted to stop it.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.