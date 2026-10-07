Karim Benzema makes major move away from football

Benzema joins football elite investing in Dubai's prestigious Binghatti developments
Dubai: Karim Benzema has made another move in Dubai, this time away from football, after acquiring multiple luxury residences in UAE’s growing real estate market.
The French star has purchased several residences at Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, along with a luxury residence at Vision Iconic. Binghatti announced during the launch of Vision Iconic at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Wednesday.
Benzema’s acquisitions were marked by a signing ceremony with Abdullah Binghatti, Head of Sales, in the presence of Binghatti Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti and other guests.
The former Real Madrid striker joins a growing list of football stars who have invested in Dubai property. Brazilian star Neymar, former Spain international Aymeric Laporte and ex-Germany international Karim Bellarabi are among those who have also acquired residences in Binghatti developments.
Bellarabi became an owner at Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti in April 2024, while Neymar followed in November with the purchase of a AED 200 million Sky Mansion at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti.
Binghatti chairman Muhammad BinGhatti said the interest from football stars reflected the company’s appeal to international buyers.
“The decision by some of the world’s most prominent football stars to choose Binghatti developments reflects the position the company has achieved and its ability to attract an exceptional segment of international buyers,” he said in a press release.
For Benzema, the property investment comes at a time when his football future remains unclear.
The 38-year-old ended his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, leaving questions over whether he will continue his playing career or consider his next move away from the pitch.
While Benzema’s next football destination remains unknown, his latest Dubai investment adds to his growing connection with the UAE, where the former Ballon d’Or winner has now secured multiple luxury residences.