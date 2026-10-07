Karim Benzema makes major move away from football

The former Real Madrid striker joins a growing list of football stars who have invested in Dubai property. Brazilian star Neymar, former Spain international Aymeric Laporte and ex-Germany international Karim Bellarabi are among those who have also acquired residences in Binghatti developments.

“The decision by some of the world’s most prominent football stars to choose Binghatti developments reflects the position the company has achieved and its ability to attract an exceptional segment of international buyers,” he said in a press release.

The 38-year-old ended his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, leaving questions over whether he will continue his playing career or consider his next move away from the pitch.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.