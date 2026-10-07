However, the situation remains complicated. According to ESPN, sources have indicated that Ronaldo has issued an ultimatum and will not return to the Portugal national team while Jesus remains in charge.

Ronaldo apologised to his teammates and supporters for walking out but said he remained available for Portugal after serving any punishment imposed by the Portuguese Football Federation. He also stressed that he still wants to compete and win for his country.

The Portugal captain then said he and Jesus agreed that the coach would explain the situation publicly at a press conference. Ronaldo claimed Jesus did not follow through with that agreement, leading him to leave the national team camp before the Denmark match.

Ronaldo claimed Jesus had broken his word to him twice. The first incident came before Portugal’s Nations League match against Norway, when Ronaldo said the coach told him he would play for 30 minutes. Ronaldo warmed up during the game but was not brought in.

He ended by suggesting he had no words on the situation by claiming, “I have nothing to say.” The 72-year-old’s brief response came hours after Ronaldo published a detailed account of his dispute with the Portugal coach.

“I was in Leiria watching the Portugal U21 national team match. And now I will read the statement,” Jesus said when Now Direto reporter tried to ask him while he was leaving in a car.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.