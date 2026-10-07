Jorge Jesus avoids comment on Ronaldo's claims of broken promises
Dubai: Portugal coach Jorge Jesus had little to say after Cristiano Ronaldo released a lengthy statement detailing the events that led to his dramatic departure from the national team camp.
Jesus was reportedly in Leiria on Tuesday watching Portugal’s Under-21 side beat the Czech Republic 2-0 when he was asked about Ronaldo’s statement on his return home.
“I was in Leiria watching the Portugal U21 national team match. And now I will read the statement,” Jesus said when Now Direto reporter tried to ask him while he was leaving in a car.
He ended by suggesting he had no words on the situation by claiming, “I have nothing to say.” The 72-year-old’s brief response came hours after Ronaldo published a detailed account of his dispute with the Portugal coach.
Ronaldo claimed Jesus had broken his word to him twice. The first incident came before Portugal’s Nations League match against Norway, when Ronaldo said the coach told him he would play for 30 minutes. Ronaldo warmed up during the game but was not brought in.
The Portugal captain then said he and Jesus agreed that the coach would explain the situation publicly at a press conference. Ronaldo claimed Jesus did not follow through with that agreement, leading him to leave the national team camp before the Denmark match.
Ronaldo apologised to his teammates and supporters for walking out but said he remained available for Portugal after serving any punishment imposed by the Portuguese Football Federation. He also stressed that he still wants to compete and win for his country.
The statement appeared to keep the door open for a return, with Jesus also previously saying Ronaldo could come back if he wanted to.
However, the situation remains complicated. According to ESPN, sources have indicated that Ronaldo has issued an ultimatum and will not return to the Portugal national team while Jesus remains in charge.
Jesus’ “I have nothing to say” response leaves the latest chapter of the Ronaldo saga unresolved.